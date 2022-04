Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls still have something to cheer for after DeMar DeRozan had another big game. DeRozan did his best to lead the Bulls to the win, albeit to no avail. However, he can still hold his head high as he gave the home fans a treat with his 40-point explosion on top of three rebounds and six assists. In the process, he joins Michael Jordan as the only players to have at least 20 35-point games in a season.

