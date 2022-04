The 2022 MLB season is upon us, and the schedule is packed with juicy season-opening matchups over the first two days. The Opening Day action gets going Thursday afternoon with Brewers-Cubs, featuring reigning NL Cy Young Corbin Burnes on the mound for Milwaukee. Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr. will make his MLB debut against the newly minted Guardians in MLB.TV's Free Game of the Day later in the afternoon, while the night slate features the defending World Series champion Braves against the Reds (on ESPN2), as well as Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on the mound (and at the plate) against the Astros.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO