FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is acquiring recombinant proteins manufacturer Shenandoah Biotechnology for undisclosed terms. Based in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Shenandoah Biotechnology manufactures recombinant proteins, including growth factors and cytokines. It is known for having launched the CTG Grade line of cytokines and growth factors, which are made according to cGMP guidelines at its new ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility. Following cGMP conditions ensures the smooth transition of biological therapies from preclinical to clinical phases.

WARMINSTER, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO