The Frisco Planning & Zoning Commission approved the addition of townhomes to the Edgestone residential project at the northeast corner of 4th Army Drive and Stonebrook Parkway. Roughly 11 acres would be allocated to the townhome development, per meeting documents. This would result in about 61 townhome units. Of that, about 1.8 acres would be developed as usable open space that will serve residents' needs and act as “prime gathering areas for families and neighborhood events,” meeting documents stated. The applicant has proposed elements such as shade structures, walking paths, a dog park, open lawn areas and more for the open spaces.

FRISCO, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO