A former Yale University administrative employee pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of more than $40 million by reselling electronics purchased with school funds. According to a Department Of Justice press release, Jamie Petrone-Codrington, 42, the former director of finance and lead administrator at Yale Medical School’s department of emergency medicine, stole the money over eight years. She used the funds “for various personal expenses, including expensive cars, real estate and travel,” including three Connecticut properties she owned or co-owned.

