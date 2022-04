The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO