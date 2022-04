A look at the Buffalo Sabres' 26-34-11 record might suggest the 2021-22 campaign is yet another season to forget. Veteran winger Kyle Okposo doesn't see it that way. "It just feels like we're planting the roots a little bit, for this year," he said, according to The Buffalo News' Rachel Lenzi. "We have an attitude in there … I haven't talked about this with the guys, but I don't want the year to end. It's been so much fun, and I have a feeling that a lot of the guys in that room feel the same way."

