St. Martin Catholic School - Mrs. Woehrer's 7th Grade Class

Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 were back on the picket line Tuesday, as classes were canceled for a seventh day for the 4,200 students enrolled at the district’s three high schools. District 209 Superintendent Rodney Alexander said in a Tuesday statement that classes will be canceled through Thursday at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math ...
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Jandrokovic, a 5th grade teacher at Valley Christian School, for having her class recite the pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
BRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School will be hosting its 10th annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2. The school is located at 1001 Stafford Ave. It is a fundraiser for the high school that will be held in the cafeteria, and gym – just look for the directional signs. Admission for this event is $1.
CORNELL — Cornell Grade School announced its February Students of the Month. The two selections for February are Harper Martin and Kennedy Fortner. Harper Martin, daughter of Elizabeth Edens of Cornell and Conrad Martin of Pontiac, was nominated by Ashley Follmer as the student recognized in kindergarten through fourth grade.
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — It’s St. Patrick's Day week, which means Savannah and surrounding areas are starting the celebrations. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Wilmington Island held their parade this morning, welcoming families to join in on the fun. The school’s parade is a 15-year...
Mrs. Rowan’s 4th grade class at Riley Elementary in Great Bend does the Pledge of Allegiance every day first thing in the morning. Mrs. Rowan also has taught her class how to do the Pledge in sign language!
“Particularly, I enjoy teaching middle-school kids because I feel like they’re at a really vulnerable time of life. I love the relationship I have with them, I truly do. I, from the beginning of the year, try to establish a relationship by asking them attendance questions instead of just asking if they’re here, trying to learn about them, get to know them, get to know their family.”
The Ayaprun Elitnaurvik Yup’ik Immersion School in Bethel is expanding in more ways than one. The immersion school is adding two extra grade levels. At the same time, construction for a new school building is well underway. This fall, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik will offer seventh grade for the first time....
LeBlond 2 Savannah 1. Full coverage here. East Buchanan 10 Maryville 0 (5 innings). The Bulldogs are 6-0 to start the year. St. Joseph Christian 5 North Platte 1. The Lions are now 5-1. Nodaway Valley 4 Stewartsville-Osborn 2. DeKalb 7 North Nodaway 2. Boys’ golf. Maryville took first...
COLUMBIA − Some Battle High School students are learning about the real-world application of math concepts while building a tiny home. The Geometry in Construction class began during the 2018-19 school year after the Columbia Public Schools Foundation provided the district with money to get the program off the ground, under the agreement that the district would sustain the program.
JEFFERSON CITY − Helias Catholic High School dismissed students early Friday afternoon due to a threat, according to tweets from the school. HCHS first tweeted around 12:27 p.m. and said it was aware of a threat made within the school building. The school said law enforcement was on campus,...
