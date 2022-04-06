ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

New Docs Outline Decision Not To Charge MPD Officer In Amir Locke’s Death

By WCCO-TV Staff
 23 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors have decided there will be no charges filed in the Amir Locke shooting case. Locke was shot and killed by police in February as they raided a downtown apartment.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to file criminal charges.

The two held a news conference explaining why they are not filing charges in the no-knock warrant fatal shooting of Locke. Ellison called it a “heartbreaking situation.”

Ellison and Freeman said they were bound by judicial standards to not file charges they can not prove. The no-knock warrant said investigators believed that people in the apartment had weapons that had armor-piercing capabilities.

On Wednesday, Ellison called for reviews of policies surrounding no-knock warrants.

Both met with the Locke family before announcing their decision not to pursue charges, and on Wednesday morning, the county attorney’s website featured new documents surrounding the case.

Read The Newly Released Case Documents Here:

In an unusual move, Freeman and Ellison hired an independent outside expert — attorney and former Rhode Island police officer Jack Ryan — to review the case, and he came up with the same conclusion.

ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

