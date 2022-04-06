ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs teases studio version of 'The Kind of Love We Make'

Luke Combs may have new music on the horizon.

The singer shared a snippet of the studio video version of "The Kind of Love We Make" on Instagram, an unreleased song he previously teased last year.

The recorded version features a smooth melody accented by a twangy steel guitar as Combs sings with smoky vocals, "let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make."

MORE: Luke Combs talks preparing for fatherhood: 'I'm buying all kind of clothes I didn't know existed'

"Listen to what I just got…#TheKindOfLoveWeMake," Combs teased in the caption.

The country superstar's fervent fan base was quick to share their responses, with one writing, "Already obsessed with this new one," as another echoed the sentiment, saying, "need this to drop!"

"Can't make a bad song," another listener praised.

MORE: Luke Combs releases new 'Cold As You' video with plenty of Easter eggs

Combs originally shared a video of he and one of the song's co-writers, Dustin Nunley, performing the song acoustically in October 2021.

In December, the hit singer revealed that he is "putting the finishing touches" on his highly anticipated third studio album.

