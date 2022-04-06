ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Richard Linklater made no money from cult classic “Dazed and Confused’

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to poor Richard Linklater, he made basically no money from Dazed and Confused and that’s not all right, all right, all right. The 1993 coming-of-age comedy was only Linklater’s third film but arguably remains as his most beloved work almost three decades later. But cult classic...

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How Richard Linklater Made His Animated Fantasy ‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Feel So Realistic: ‘Everything Is a Magic Trick’

Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” is so nostalgic, personal and picture-perfect in imagining Houston in 1969 that it feels like it must be an autobiography of the Texan director. But Linklater explains that, like all his films that feel effortlessly conversational and natural, it’s all carefully constructed to bring you into that fantasy.
HOUSTON, TX
Austin 360

SXSW is back, and so is Richard Linklater. Next stop: the moon, in 'Apollo 10 1/2'

On July 20, 1969, the world gathered around screens for an almost holy communal experience. A man walked on the moon. Thanks to a camera, everyone saw heaven from their seats. Now, we won’t say that pulling off the first in-person South by Southwest Film Festival since 2019 is the same thing as one giant leap for mankind. But there’s a certain satisfying symmetry to “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” premiering during SXSW on March 13 at Austin’s Paramount Theatre.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Linklater
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dazed And Confused#Cult Classic#Film Star#The Daily Beast
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Receives Discouraging Update

Don't expect to see a Thor 4 trailer anytime soon. It goes without saying that Taika Waititi should be given all the credit in the world for turning the Thor film series into a fun and thrilling franchise. This is why it's no longer surprising how fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the fourth sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Chris Hemsworth-led project is scheduled to hit cinemas this July but bafflingly enough, we still haven't seen the trailer for the film.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

A$AP Rocky weighs in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

A$SAP Rocky gave his thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscar slap and said he thought it was “unfortunate that Will emasculated another black man.”. In a recent interview A$AP Rocky talked about his respect for Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and Chris Rock, calling the three “OGs.” He went on to give his take on the issue, and called the act of Will slapping Chris “unfortunate.”
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

[SXSW ’22] ‘The Cellar’ review: Irish horror movie mixes classic horror with evil numbers

The Cellar is an atmospheric mix of classic horror and fresh ideas that results in an excellent horror movie. (The film has already been acquired by Shudder and RLJE Films.) The Woods family have moved to a large house in Ireland. Almost immediately something does not seem right. Ellie’s (Abby Fitz) dislike of the manor seems to go beyond teenage angst while strange symbols adorn the walls. When Ellie disappears, her mother Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) learns there is much more to the house than she was told.
MOVIES
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'Tape' Showed the Ingenuity of Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater’s animated coming-of-age film Apollo 10 ½ is one of the most anticipated films of this year’s South By Southwest film festival, and for good reason. The Austin-based writer-director has been one of the most important figures in the independent film scene since his directorial debut Slacker in 1990. Linklater was part of a group of '90s filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Danny Boyle, David O. Russell, Steven Soderbergh, and Noah Baumbach, who proved that indie films could appeal to mainstream audiences outside the festival scene.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy