Off-road vehicle closes I-81 northbound lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police reports that South Academy Boulevard is closed northbound at Academy Park Loop because of a serious traffic crash. Police report that drivers should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident S Academy Blvd and Wendworth
The post Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
Raleigh, N.C. — A Coors Light tractor trailer and box truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 540 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near Exit 7 for Leesville Road. Several other vehicles were involved, including a box truck. The WRAL Breaking...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several interstate lanes will close Saturday to continue the widening project on I-16 and I-95. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said the following lanes will be closed Saturday: Saturday, March 19, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Intermittent right and left lane closed I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (Mile […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One lane is open following a crash on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near Park Road in the Pineville area. According to Medic, no one was taken to the hospital following this multi-vehicle crash. Those looking to avoid the crash should take Park Road...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle crash has closed two of the three eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile-marker 54 near South Charleston. The crash happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, March 18. There is no word on any injuries at this time or any estimate on how long the lanes will be closed. […]
TACOMA, Wash. - A deadly collision involving two semitrucks and five cars closed all lanes of northbound traffic on the I-5 in Tacoma Friday, March 18 for nearly eight hours, opening back up just before 3:30 p.m. In total, there were seven victims, with one dying at the scene. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving six vehicles Friday morning forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on West Sand Lake Road near South John Young Parkway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Crews successfully rescued one person who became trapped in a vehicle, officials said. Three patients...
BRIDGEPORT — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed one lane on Interstate 95 North in Bridgeport, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash, which occurred between Exit 29 and Exit 30, was reported at 7:47 p.m., officials said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation closed I-85 northbound at exit 129 for emergency bridge deck repairs Wednesday. The closure is required to repair the concrete surface over the CSX railroad, GDOT said in a press release. Contractors working on the I-85 widening project noticed the damaged concrete and notified GDOT officials.
HARTFORD — A crash has closed one lane on Interstate 84 eastbound in Hartford Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash was reported between Exit 48 and Exit 49 at 4:40 p.m. The right-most lane is closed, officials said. Traffic is congested for just...
Comments / 0