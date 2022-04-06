ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BookTrib's Bites: Engaging Memoirs, History, Love, Tributes and Adventure

Herald Community Newspapers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Laughing All the Way to the Bank" Gigi Spacola had two rules to live by in college: work hard and get good grades, and don't make the mistake of dating Jeremy Cotton! Gigi succeeded initially, but the two bump into each other during a graduation celebration -- and life will never...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Harvard Crimson

‘You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty’ Review: Slow Start, but Stunning Read

Coming off the success of the critically acclaimed “Freshwater” and “The Death of Vivek Oji,” Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi tackles the romance genre with their new novel, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.” Ripe with paradisiacal imagery, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” is an elegant take on the modern love story, despite its slow start.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Haven Register

‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: A Heartfelt, Beautifully Homespun Tale of a Lonely Irish Childhood

There are different types of quiet. There’s the quiet of peace and serenity, and the quiet of repression and shame. There’s the quiet of contented, absorbing work. And there’s the quiet of fear, the kind of lonely silence a bullied child might retreat into when she hears the heavy tread of an impatient adult on the stairs, or the catcalling of other, brasher kids. Colm Bairéad’s gentle, straightforward, largely Irish-language “The Quiet Girl” has an ear finely attuned to all those types of hush, and to the tender feelings they can contain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hypebae

'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Is Engaged

Love Is Blind Season 2 star Shaina Hurley is engaged. According to People, the 32-year-old was proposed to by her boyfriend Christos Lardakis, following her split from Love Is Blind co-star, Kyle Abrams. A source told the outlet: “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.” They added that she is “such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her” and “deserves the very best.”
CELEBRITIES
The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: Aunty Lee's Delights

Aunty Lee's Delights(cover art from the publisher) I'm not sure how I discovered Aunty Lee's Delights: A Singaporean Mystery, by Ovidia Yu, but, you guys, what a great find. Aunty Lee is a caterer, making delicious Peranakan snacks and meals, when she's not getting involved in other people's lives. Aunty Lee's a yenta, although being Singaporean, she would say kaypoh instead. The chatty widow makes a memorable investigator, always curious about people and insisting she can learnt heir true character from the way they eat her cooking.
State
Nevada State
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
Person
Sarah
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Francis Says Michael Landon Took Elements From ‘Bonanza’ For ‘Little House’

Melissa Francis was on Little House on the Prairie when she was just a young girl, but she now looks back on the show with fresh eyes. These days she mainly works as a journalist on television, but opens up about working on Little House from time to time. She admitted that she believes creator and star Michael Landon “stole” certain elements from Bonanza.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares New Art Of Marin

One of the animators behind My Dress-Up Darling is honoring Marin Kitagawa's newest cosplay with some adorable new art! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its big anime adaptation debut along with the rest of the new wave of Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has quickly become one of the most popular releases of the schedule overall. It's quickly taken off with fans as they were drawn into its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another and dove further into Marin's cosplay hobby. This has resulted in all sorts of makeovers for Marin in the episodes so far.
COMICS
#Memoirs#American History#Booktrib#Bank#Cinderella#Https Amzn To 3pgol6w
People

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Sweet Love Story: Newly Engaged Couple Have a 'Lovely Chemistry'

Tom Hiddleston and new fiancée Zawe Ashton hit it off quickly. On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that the 41-year-old Loki actor and Ashton, 37, are engaged. Three years ago, the two played husband and wife in the play Betrayal on Broadway, though they met prior to that when the show was revving up in London before making the leap to New York City. A source close to the production tells PEOPLE that the mostly private couple always had "lovely" chemistry together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Love Is Blind' Star Engaged After Disastrous Season

One Love is Blind star may not have found lasting love in the pods, but they have done so offscreen. PEOPLE reported that Love is Blind Season 2 star Shaina Hurley is engaged to her boyfriend, Christos Lardakis. Fans will recall that Shaina was in a bit of a love triangle on Love is Blind and dated both Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams. While she got engaged to Abrams, the pair called things off due to their differing views on religion.
RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
