Palmetto, FL

One Driver Injured In Chain Reaction Crash On Palmetto Expressway

By CBSMiami.com Team
 1 day ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a chain reaction crash Wednesday morning on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a red Toyota was heading when it was hit from behind by another vehicle in the area of NW 37 Avenue.

The collision caused the driver of the Toyota to lose control, slam into the guardrail, and then the vehicle overturned.

An approaching tractor trailer switched lanes in an attempt to avoid hitting the Toyota. In doing so, the big rig hit a red Chevy SUV which caused its driver to lose control and hit a gray Toyota sedan.

The vehicle that caused the initial collision with the red Toyota and tractor trailer both left the scene.

The woman who was driving the Chevy SUV was taken to Jackson North Hospital with minor injuries.

