ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

German Series ‘Souls’ Combines Reincarnation and ‘Groundhog Day,’ and That’s Just the Beginning

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ajp5I_0f1FnRoj00

Click here to read the full article.

Following their collaboration on short “When the Hurlyburly’s Done” and “Killing All the Flies,” Alex Eslam and Hanna Maria Heidrich share directorial duties on eight-episode German Sky Atlantic series “Souls,” which competed at Canneseries this week.

Produced by Geißendörfer Pictures and Sky Deutschland, its complex plot combines the concept of reincarnation, the kind of love that cheats death and even sees one of its characters, played by Julia Koschitz, caught in a time loop à la Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day.”

“It was always clear to me that this topic was way too big to focus on just one storyline,” explains Eslam, who created the series.

His protagonists, who seemingly have nothing in common, represent the past, present and the future connected to one tragic event: a passenger plane accident that left many questions unanswered. Until teenage boy Jacob, fresh off a traumatic incident of his own, announces that in a previous life, he was actually the plane’s pilot.

“As a society, we don’t really accept things we can’t explain. But all these characters need to face something similar at one point in the show,” says Heidrich.

“Take Jacob and his mother. Her son says he has lived before. What the fuck?! It can’t be true, there is no way. This series asks if we can leave some space in our life for something we can’t understand.”

Despite such revelations, Eslam and Heidrich, a couple also in their personal life, wanted to make sure that each of the people they show had a personality of their own, their own struggles and particularities.

“All the decisions are rooted in the characters, because that’s what I miss the most when I watch other series. I need to be touched by these people,” he says.

“We share the same household, so I remember reading what Alex has written and feeling so excited. I was so fascinated by the female characters he has developed,” adds Heidrich, calling them “fresh and unexpected.”

Alongside Koschitz’s Ellie, Brigitte Hobmeier was cast as Jacob’s mother, recovering victim of domestic violence, with Lili Epply as a girl who joins a mysterious cult.

“I was so drawn to them and it became clear that I wanted to get involved. What I love about Ellie for example, is that she’s so tough and yet so heartbroken. I was moved to tears, seeing our first episode again in Cannes, seeing her grief and her attempts to move on without the love of her life.”

Still, Koschitz’s storyline, as Ellie tries her best to prevent her husband – and a pilot – from taking his scheduled flight, is also comedic at times.

“I really don’t like it when you know too much in the beginning,” says Eslam.

“I wanted to let these characters do things rather than explain too much. I have seen this ‘time loop idea’ before, sure, but with Ellie, you don’t immediately know why she is behaving like that. You think: ‘She is so rude.’ But no – she is doing all this because she really loves someone. And she is terrified of losing him.”

In spite of its ambitious structure, twists and multiple interweaving threads, ‘Souls’ will offer a satisfying denouement, he states.

“Here is the thing – for me, it has always been a miniseries. It’s not like with ‘Lost,’ which left so many things open, although I have a huge respect for what they created at that time. Here, nothing is unresolved.”

While tackling some metaphysical, or maybe even religious subjects, Eslam still wants his viewers to focus on what’s here and now, he says, as that’s when they truly have time to connect. Heidrich adds:

“If there is another life, is this one worth fighting for? Is it worth going through all these struggles, worth fighting for love or for good relationships with everyone around you? [Our characters] will have to consider it too.”

“It’s a drama series and you have all these Shakespearean conflicts playing out. But there are lighter touches, because otherwise, people would go: ‘Do we really have to keep watching that?’,” mentions Eslam.

“The world is already so dark, so let’s keep up hope, because life is good in the end.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mid-Budget Movies Are Dying? Producer of ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Scream’ Begs to Differ

Click here to read the full article. In the pandemic-impacted movie marketplace, it might seem like the only films that succeed in theaters these days are blockbuster titles featuring superheroes. But that’s not the case, according to William Sherak, one of the principals at Project X Entertainment. The company already proved the staying power of mid-budget movies with the success of Paramount Pictures’ “Scream,”  the horror franchise that returned to form at the box office in January. Now, Project X is looking to do it again with the April 8 release of Universal Pictures’ “Ambulance” — an action flick starring Jake...
MOVIES
Variety

REinvent Scores Deals With AMC Networks, MHZ Across Drama Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. REinvent International Sales has inked a raft of deals across its slate of high-concept series, including “Transport” (pictured) and “Enemy of the People,” rolling off of MipTV. The company has sold both “Transport,” which is penned by Auli Mantila (“Silver Stars”), and the Icelandic comedy series “Ordinary People” to AMC Networks Southern Europe for Spain and Portugal. “Transport” is an eight-part TV show following a young journalist investigating a chip found in baby food. She crosses paths with an insurance investigator and a bank manager who are both connected to the case. The series stars...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bob Odenkirk to Star in Dramedy Series ‘Straight Man’ in Development at AMC

Click here to read the full article. Bob Odenkirk could already have a new AMC show lined up. Variety has learned that the “Better Call Saul” star is attached to lead a new dramedy series that is currently being fast-tracked in development at AMC. The series is called “Straight Man,” based on the Richard Russo novel of the same name. It is described a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
Variety

BBC Three Acquires HBO Max Show ‘FBoy Island’ – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. ACQUISITION BBC Three has acquired 10 x 45′ hit HBO Max reality dating competition show “FBoy Island” from Warner Bros International Television production. Created by Elan Gale and hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, “FBoy Island” follows the adventures of Sarah, Nakia and C.J. – three women all looking to get into a serious relationship with men who really care about them. The good news is they have 24 guys to choose from, the bad news is only half of them are interested in forming a relationship, while the other half are self-confessed bad boys...
TV SERIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundhog Day#Drama Series#Domestic Violence#German#Canneseries#Gei End Rfer Pictures#Sky Deutschland
Variety

Magic Johnson on Learning to Accept His Gay Son EJ: ‘He Changed Me’

Click here to read the full article. The year was 2010, and scarves were in. “Very European,” says EJ Johnson, the son of Magic Johnson, as he recalls when he came out as gay to his father. “Even in the summer, you had your linen scarves. That was the look. And of course I was rocking the scarves, because it was hot. And he just could not stand it. ” In a new interview with Variety ahead of the April 22 release of “They Call Me Magic,” an Apple TV Plus docuseries that covers his life and career, Johnson revealed that...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Britney Spears Objects to Paying Her Mother’s $660K Legal Fees

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is objecting to her mother’s request to pay $663,202.84 in attorney’s fees, in conjunction with her conservatorship. The objection marks the latest move in the pop star’s ongoing and drawn-out legal battle. The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed new court documents ahead of a Wednesday hearing — where no decision was made — asking a judge to deny Lynne Spears’ petition for her famous daughter to foot her hefty legal bills. “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family,” Rosengart stated in a filing on Tuesday with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Inside Lorde and Taylor Swift Producer Joel Little’s Music-Making Mecca in New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Walk into the unembellished black building tucked away in Morningside, Auckland, later this year and there’s no telling what musical superstars one might find. Niall Horan could be leading songwriting camps for aspiring musicians, Taylor Swift could be next door working on her next big hit and maybe Lorde will stop by downstairs to play an intimate show marking 10 years since she recorded “Royals” nearby. The possibilities are endless as Grammy-winning musician Joel Little unveils Big Fan, the multimillion-dollar, non-profit music facility that he and wife Gemma have spent two years pouring time,...
WORLD
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Ashanti Reflects on Early Passion for Singing and 20 Years Since Breakthrough Single ‘Foolish’

Click here to read the full article. That Ashanti’s name, referencing the Ashanti empire of Ghana, means “woman of strength” should come as no surprise to anyone who’s worked with the singer-songwriter. With a career spanning more than two decades, and numerous hit singles and films under her belt, she’s more than lived up to it. Which is why on April 7, Ashanti will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While fans may argue that this accolade is long overdue, Ashanti believes the honor arrives right on time. That’s because 2022 is shaping up to parallel Ashanti’s 2002 as...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy