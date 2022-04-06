ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Two Wilkes-Barre women face more child endangerment charges

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB0QG_0f1FnI7Q00
WILKES-BARRE — Two women accused of endangering the welfare of a 4-year-old girl were arraigned Wednesday on allegations involving misconduct toward a 16-year-old boy.

Sheona Eyvonne Banks, 32, and Deborah Anne Holton, 31, of Sylvanus Street, Wilkes-Barre, were arrested Feb. 28 by Wilkes-Barre police on child endangerment and reckless endangerment charges related to the care of the 4-year-old girl.

Court records say Banks and Holton took the girl to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center on Feb. 25, who notified police about suspected child abuse.

The girl was observed having large cuts, bruises on her arms, forehead, face, and torso, and her skull was reportedly deformed with indications of brain trauma, court records say.

The girl was transported to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where she was placed on life support.

Court records say an evaluation revealed the girl was malnourished with her ribs visible, brittle hair and eyes and cheeks were sunken.

After police arrested Banks and Holton, two other children, ages 16 and 13, in the home were questioned by a forensic interviewer.

The older child claimed during the interview he was choked, punched in the face, kicked, stepped on and struck by a phone, a belt, a broomstick and clothes hangers, court records say.

An evaluation of the older teen’s teeth showed a lack of dental care.

The older teen described Holton as his step-mother and the person who abused him, court records say.

During an interview with Banks, she claimed to hear the older teen yell and cry, “belt snapping sounds” and described Holton as a “drill sergeant,” court records say.

Banks and Holton were arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of children. Banks was further charged with recklessly endangering another person and Holton charged with strangulation. They were both remanded to the county correctional facility without bail.

Tina Bailey
19h ago

These poor kids deserve justicethe way it should be done..same thing they did to those children n then death penalty..way to much of this going on in the world today..just sickens me..

6
Donna Donovan
22h ago

I have a hard time believing these kids weren't part of a system that failed them. does anyone looking at that face think her RIGHTS should take precedent over children's safety? it's my gut feeling that SOMEONE in a position of authority believed that woman was capable of caring for children.

6
santapaw
18h ago

Holy lord in heaven, what a mess this women is. One good thing the judge was smart enough to not give bail. These poor kids have a long road ahead of them with recovery not just the physical abuse but the mental and emotional abuse they all endured. God bless 🙏. When it comes time to sentence these women their punishment should be starved beaten and shaking just like baby shaking syndrome they done to the 4 year old. A eye for a eye.

3
