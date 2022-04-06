ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis touts new aerospace branding campaign at Space Symposium

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 23 hours ago

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis touched down at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, met with several high-ranking military and Colorado aerospace company officials and touted the state’s new marketing/branding efforts to sell the state to more aerospace companies: AerospaceCO.

“I walk away from this symposium, frankly, with my mind blown about the level of opportunity in our state,” Polis said in a one-on-one interview with The Denver Gazette. “I met with four or five CEOs who are hiring, between them, thousands of people in the aerospace industry in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.”

One of those officials included Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space. The company is partnering with Blue Origin, Boeing, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and others to build NASA’s Orbital Reef space station — which will replace the aging International Space Station.

He also met with U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

Asked if the state could do any more to support startup and small companies, he said it’s already “deploying tax credits to help companies grow to scale.”

He was likely referencing the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade. In the past two years, the state Economic Development Commission has received, and approved, eight aerospace company proposals to either relocate or expand here. The companies are seeking Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits, which can be worth millions of dollars. State officials agreed to award $19.7 million in grants to those companies to create some 2,047 jobs over the next five to nine years. Three of those companies accepted and are growing here.

“The aerospace industry is a big part of our success as a state, especially for the Pikes Peak region,” Polis said.

He repeated the oft-iterated ingredients to the secret sauce that make Colorado ideal for aerospace companies: great quality of life; talented workforce; large number of military retirees; military presence like U.S. Space Force, educational institutions like University of Colorado and Colorado State University and the School of Mines that are cranking out engineers; and a momentum-building industry base with stalwarts like Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance, Ball Aerospace and others.

“That’s a full cycle of military preparedness and commercial space exploration,” he said. “Colorado’s the best place for space in the nation.”

Raymond Gonzales, president of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, told the crowd gathered at the Colorado Space Coalition’s booth that the new branding campaign AerospaceColorado is “inclusive and accessible” and will help the state’s unified approach nationally and internationally.

The state just agreed to grant $60,000 to the coalition to execute the campaign, he said.

“We’re getting the message out about or aerospace ecosystem, available capital and talent across the state. … There’s a real value proposition there,” Gonzales said. “Plus, since Colorado is a mile high, we’re closer than other states.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Gazette

Aerospace companies urge Colorado senators to fight to keep Space Command

More than a dozen aerospace companies throughout the state rallied together to say Colorado should be the permanent home for U.S. Space Command. The Gazette has learned 13 aerospace companies and accelerators sent a collective letter to Colorado's two Democratic U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, saying the command should remain in Colorado. The decision to uproot the command remains under investigation by the Pentagon’s inspector general and the Government Accountability Office after then-President Donald Trump announced in January 2021 the command and its 1,400 troops would be permanently based in Huntsville, Ala.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KXRM

Gov. Polis condemns Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis addressed the controversial Florida bill that prohibits teaching any curriculum related to sexual orientation or gender identity on Monday. House Bill 1557, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” has drawn controversy as members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community call for its dissolution. One of the most controversial parts […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Sourcing Journal

‘Gildan Respects’ ESG Campaign Touts ‘Ethical’ Manufacturing

Click here to read the full article. Uniting all ESG communications and marketing under one message, Gildan Respects aims to reinforce the appeal of its apparel production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNeiman Marcus Has Big Plans for CircularityBella+Canvas Plans High-Tech Alabama Textile FacilityESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through RecommerceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
CBS News

Three cosmonauts launched to space station as NASA chief touts cooperation with Russia

Three cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Friday, caught up with the International Space Station after a two-orbit rendezvous and moved in for docking at a newly arrived Russian module. The cosmonauts are replacing three crew members — two Russians and an American — who are heading home at the end of the month to close out a record-setting flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Space Industry#Aerospace Industry#Space Symposium#Sierra Space#Blue Origin#Aws#Amazon Web Services#U S Air Force
Benzinga

High Times Partners With Ginger Commerce For Direct-To-Consumer Deliveries In California

High Times has entered into a partnership with Ginger Commerce for direct-to-consumer (DTC) delivery. The partnership combines Ginger’s proprietary e-commerce software and brand-forward business model with High Time’s expansive delivery network throughout California. Direct-to-consumer delivery in the cannabis industry has quickly grown into a dominating revenue channel for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Phys.org

Report highlights affordable, available ways to mitigate climate change now

The world must halt its increase in greenhouse gases within the next three years, cut them by 43% in the next seven, and eliminate them entirely by 2050 to avoid catastrophic and irreversible climate change impacts this century, according to a new report released this week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). But along with dire warnings, the assessment also brings good news: We already have the tools necessary to make these changes, and they're cheaper than ever before.
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy