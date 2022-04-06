ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seyfried Suits Up in Velvet Shorts & Rhinestone-Embellished Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpjgJ_0f1FmmVj00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amanda Seyfried suited up in velvet for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

The 36-year old brought glitz and glam for her sit-down with Fallon to discuss her role in the Hulu show “The Dropout.”  She went for a winter-to-spring transitional look with the Zadig & Voltaire Visko Velvet jacket, which featured an oversized fit that she paired with matching shorts. She layered a black lace crew neck shirt beneath her jacket.

The “Mama Mia” actress also elevated the look with her standout footwear. She slipped into a pair of black jewel-encrusted heels . The shoes featured an open toe along with soaring chunky heels and a thick strap that clasped around her ankles.

The star is no stranger to adding sparkly accents to her glam looks. Last month, at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Oscars party, Seyfried sported a sleek little black dress with mesh details. The black mini dress featured exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline and shiny peekaboo chain-styled detailing around the bodice. The hem of the dress was pleated and raised to create texture. The shoulders were pointed and defined, bringing about some much-needed volume and definition. On her feet, she kept it simple with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps .

See how heels evolved through the years.

Slip into a pair of sparkly heels for an elevated touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsVIk_0f1FmmVj00

Buy Now: Nina Vauna sandals, $109 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZgQM_0f1FmmVj00

Buy Now: Schutz Rowena sandals, $45 (was $128) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWkdM_0f1FmmVj00

Buy Now: Madden Girl Beella-r sandals, $65 .

