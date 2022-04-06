Cooking with Amy: Cucumber Tea Sandwich

Maybe you've had a particularly abundant cucumber crop in your garden, or perhaps you're clearing out your refrigerator before a trip and realize you you've got cucumbers that you can't use. With other produce, you'd likely freeze it, but can you pop your cucumbers into the freezer for prolonged storage? Yes, you can; in fact, freezing cucumbers is a convenient way to preserve their freshness. Jay Weinstein, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, thinks it's a great idea. "The plants sometimes produce an overabundant bounty," he says. "Capitalize on it!"
Comments / 0