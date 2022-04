CHICAGO (CBS) -- A west suburban man has been charged with a string of "smash and grab" burglaries that cost several Chicago businesses more than $180,000 over a span of more than three months, just weeks after the group's accused ringleader also was charged.Dion Butts, 24, of Hillside, has been charged with 10 felony counts of burglary in a string of heists along Michigan Avenue and other parts of the city, according to Chicago police.He was arrested on Sunday, after he was identified as one of the people who broke into multiple businesses across the city, taking more than $180,000...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO