Njoku to the WWE?

By Josh Keatley
 1 day ago
Okay, that title is a tad misleading, but not a lie. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has a little brother in former UCLA tight end, Evidence Njoku. That is the Njoku who is hoping to gain employment from the leader in sports entertainment, in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The youngest Njoku had his WWE tryout on WrestleMania eve in Frisco, Texas and David was on site yacking it up with the one and only Triple HHH. I for one would love to see a Njoku brothers tag team in the future. (Editor’s Note: “Chief Evidence” could be a cool tag team name.)

There have been a number of former football players to make an impact in sports entertainment like Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Lex Luger. Hopefully, the youngest Njokue is next.

While the Browns tight end failed to create humor with his April’s Fools joke, his brother looks to create entertainment in wrestling a few days later.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee had a marquee matchup on “The Grandest Stage of All” including this impressive move set:

McAfee is also an announcer for WWE’s Smackdown shows.

