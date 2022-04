There is an entertainment factor when it comes to NASCAR these days. But does it fall into the same category as, say, the WWE? Some drivers are gravitating to the “sports entertainment” tag. That is a name that has been associated with WWE for many years. It is obvious that pro wrestling is a good bit of entertainment. The tag of “sports entertainment” is pretty much owned by the company fronted by Vince McMahon. Is NASCAR becoming like the WWE?

