Stepping Up To The Plate For The Stearns History Museum

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm join the Berman Museum for a look a the history of stained glass and to make your own stained glass inspired art. Stained glass was a popular art form during the medieval period. It was often used to tell religious tales from the Bible or secular stories and some featured geometric patterns and nature-inspired images. Join us at the Berman Museum any time between 2:00pm and 4:00pm to create your very own stained glass inspired art. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. If you haven’t visited the Berman Museum before the Berman Museum invites you to take a walk through history, honor our veterans, admire the arts of Asia, and discover the danger of espionage.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 25 DAYS AGO