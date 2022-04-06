ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The ‘Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept’ Is Anything but Quiet

By Annie Levin
Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain qualities and experiences you expect going into a Whitney Biennial. You expect to read long passages of puzzling descriptions on wall plaques, and to think (hard) while trying to connect the puzzling wall plaques to even more puzzling art objects. You expect to wince in confusion, or to...

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Park Avenue Apartment With Its Own Carrie Bradshaw Moment

One minute, New York designer Wesley Moon is making a joke about how the trappings of his Park Avenue apartment were inspired by the Vatican—arguably the world’s grandest display of religious architecture, with its Michelangelo frescoes and intricate mosaics of rare stones—and the next minute, he’s issuing a retraction.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

A Sharp, Understated Whitney Biennial Looks to the Past to Process the Grief of the Present

Click here to read the full article. The dead are alive at the just-opened 2022 Whitney Biennial, a tender, understated survey of the American art scene as it stands right now that also acts as a means of processing the grief of the last two years. In this show, zombies peer out at viewers mournfully, specters flit across screens, and people who passed away years ago are reanimated. The terror all of this inspires is shot through with a muted kind of sadness. There is no shortage of monsters in the work of Andrew Roberts, the youngest artist in the Biennial....
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

This 1980s Fifth Avenue Apartment Was Transformed Thanks to British Charm

The idea of perspective is bandied about, toyed with, and turned on its head in this Upper East Side apartment, where London-based womenswear designer Jessica Kayll and her partner, New York real estate developer Mark Fisch, have set up their stateside home. For starters, the pandemic forced U.K. interior designer Rachel Chudley to conjure what she calls a “modernist baroque” tableau of texture and color, soul, and wit in her first American project from a transatlantic distance, having only been to the Fifth Avenue apartment once, when it was just four boxy rooms woefully bereft of any architectural charm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kidd Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, On Trial For Murder

Click here to read the full article. Kidd Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City. Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday. The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Fusco
Person
Picasso
mansionglobal.com

Restored 19th-Century Farmhouse in the Hamptons Lists for $5.95 Million

A restored 19th-century farmhouse in East Hampton, New York, is on the market for the first time for $5.95 milion. A 3.54-acre estate in East Hampton, New York, with a restored 19th-century farmhouse, has hit the market for the first time with an asking price of $5.95 million. The property...
AGRICULTURE
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Whitney Museum#Art World#Public Art#Silent Choir
ARTnews

Whitney Biennial’s Lucy Raven Joins Art Market Juggernaut Lisson Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Lucy Raven, an artist whose film installations explore cinema history and systems of power, has joined Lisson Gallery, making her one of the first artists included in this year’s Whitney Biennial to make the jump to an art-market juggernaut ahead of the show’s opening. The gallery, which has locations in New York, London, and Shanghai, as well as a planned one for Los Angeles, will represent her globally. “The gallery has a long history of showing video and film, and a long history of championing artists with practices that are more centered around installation and...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Observer

Ben Soffer, the Boy With No Job, Is an Accidental Influencer

When Benjamin Soffer started dating his wife around nine years ago, he was committed to getting her off of her phone. She had a few thousand followers on Instagram as @girlwithnojob, was gaining traction online, and Soffer was frustrated that she was paying more attention to her phone than him. Instead, she suggested he make @boywithnojob.
ENTERTAINMENT
Observer

Review: So Little Has Changed in Baseball That It Is Unquestionably the Right Time for ‘Take Me Out’

Take Me Out | 2 hours and 15 minutes including an intermission | Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY | (212) 541-4516 | Tickets. Twenty years ago, Take Me Out, a brave, powerful, poignant play about a gay professional baseball player who comes out of the closet at the top of his career to balance the personal challenges of freedom in life with the maintenance of racial and sexual discrimination in sports, took Broadway by storm and won a ton of awards, including the coveted Tony and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize. Astoundingly, while everything has changed in real life since then, so little has changed in baseball that it is unquestionably the right time for a second look. The nightly standing ovations at the Helen Hayes Theatre for the excellent new revival of Richard Greenberg’s must-see autopsy on baseball are a testament to the watch cry “Play ball!” as well as the outdated but still socially accepted way to do it. (You can count the number of gay baseball icons who have come out of the closet on the fingers of one hand.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

$30 M. Phillip Guston Painting Could Set Auction Record Amid Long-Awaited Retrospective

Click here to read the full article. This May, shortly after a long-awaited Philip Guston retrospective opens in Boston, a 1958 abstract painting by the artist will make its auction debut after being held privately for four decades. Nile will hit the auction block at Sotheby’s during a New York evening sale dedicated to modern art on May 17. The painting has a $20 million–$30 million estimate, the highest one ever given to a Guston work at auction. The sale comes a couple weeks after the opening of the 100-work exhibition “Philip Guston Now,” which will first appear at the Museum of...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy