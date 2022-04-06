The ‘Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept’ Is Anything but Quiet

Take Me Out | 2 hours and 15 minutes including an intermission | Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY | (212) 541-4516 | Tickets. Twenty years ago, Take Me Out, a brave, powerful, poignant play about a gay professional baseball player who comes out of the closet at the top of his career to balance the personal challenges of freedom in life with the maintenance of racial and sexual discrimination in sports, took Broadway by storm and won a ton of awards, including the coveted Tony and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize. Astoundingly, while everything has changed in real life since then, so little has changed in baseball that it is unquestionably the right time for a second look. The nightly standing ovations at the Helen Hayes Theatre for the excellent new revival of Richard Greenberg’s must-see autopsy on baseball are a testament to the watch cry “Play ball!” as well as the outdated but still socially accepted way to do it. (You can count the number of gay baseball icons who have come out of the closet on the fingers of one hand.)

