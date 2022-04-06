Severe weather possible again Wednesday

Graphic: Storm Prediction Center

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Severe weather may again threaten the Newberry County area this afternoon into tonight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

A NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for April 6 states: “Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop once again by this afternoon, lasting into this evening. Strong damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall will all be possible.”

The SPC has placed much of South Carolina in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. According to the center: “A complex scenario is expected to evolve today across the Southeast states.” The SPC predicts “Severe thunderstorms capable of producing swaths of damaging gusts, large hail, and several tornadoes are expected across the Southeast states and near the southern Appalachians this afternoon and evening.”

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.