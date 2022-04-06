Flights From Phoenix To This Major City Resume For First Time Since 2020

Photo: Getty Images

American Airlines announced that flights from Phoenix to one major destination will finally resume for the first time since March of 2020, reported AZ Family . The flights will resume from Phoenix to London Heathrow Airport after the two-year hiatus.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced, "We are back! Nonstop service to London from Phoenix on American Airlines."

According to the City of Phoenix director of aviation services Chad Makovsky , the passenger count has grown back to what it was in 2019. He said, "I sincerely want to thank all of the passengers that are ere today. Trust me, there are many of us here that are wishing we were going with you!"

Managing Director with American Airlines, Sophia Ortiz , said:

"Although this is another important step in the right direction, we have been making progress on returning to pre-pandemic levels of service since last summer when we announced new, local service to California’s Redwood Coast and began flying more routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America from across our network."