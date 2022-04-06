ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Mae Weems Among Artists Added to SFMOMA’s Board of Trustees

By Tessa Solomon
 23 hours ago
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced Tuesdsay that it has appointed five new members to its board of trustees, including artist Carrie Mae Weems .

Weems, a leading contemporary artist who excavates family history through media spanning photography, installation, and video, has been involved with the museum for two decades. The museum hosted her 1993 solo exhibition organized by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and Weems has nine works in the museum’s collection, the first of which was acquired in 1992.

In March, SFMOMA announced a landmark bequest of nearly 350 artworks from the estate of late collectors Norah and Norman Stone, including an image from Weems’ landmark “Kitchen Table” series.

The cohort of new trustees also includes Bay Area native David Huffman, whose paintings—which he calls “Social Abstraction”—riff on abstract art history and his familial ties to the Civil Rights Movement, including his mother who was an artist for the Black Panther Party. SFMOMA owns two works by Huffman, The Black Hole and a Traumanaut’s Uncertain Journey (2008) and the commission Rise, on permanent display in the museum’s Chase Center, now permanently on view in its east lobby. The latter piece was inspired by Huffman’s previous work, Double Jump (2014), also in the museum’s collection.

Artist Tucker Nichols, best known for drawings and playful paintings featuring vibrant flowers, as well as sculptures, and performance-based projects, was added following a long relationship with the museum. He was first commissioned for the exhibition Stage Presence in 2012, and he was later invited to create a project for museum restaurant in 2016.

Bill Fisher, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of London-based private equity firm Manzanita Capital Ltd. and Katie Rodan, the co-developer of the skincare brand Proactiv and the skincare company Rodan + Fields, were also appointed trustees. Rodan and her husband Amnon, collectors of modern and contemporary art, have served on various committees for the museum.

