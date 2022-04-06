ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows owner, dog separated by violence reunite in Kyiv

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

KYIV ( WJW/AP ) — Heartwarming video is circulating of a dog that was reunited with its owner after they were separated during violence near Kyiv.

Volunteers with a battalion fighting for Ukraine found the dog, Nessie, during the recapture of Bucha. Nessie was reunited with her owner in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kyiv.

“As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” the battalion said in a statement.

Bucha is a town just outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Ukraine retook Bucha from Russia last week.

Scenes that have emerged from Bucha, Irpin and other Ukrainian towns liberated by Ukrainian forces have led to accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced it would be cracking down, with additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters . The White House also said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for the “war crimes” in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden called the latest round of sanctions “devastating.”

“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden said in a tweet.

Biden was expected to sign an executive order that would ban new investment in Russia by Americans no matter where they are living. The U.S. Treasury Department is preparing more sanctions against major Russian state-owned enterprises, according to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

