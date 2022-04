John Stamos is looking back at one of his final conversations with Taylor Hawkins. After news of the Foo Fighters star's death emerged over the weekend, the Full House actor took to Twitter to share a message he'd recently received from the drummer. "This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: 'Ya We've yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s--t together before we die,'" Stamos tweeted on March 26. "Wise words from my friend- put that s--t together! I'm so f--king sad. Another one gone too soon."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO