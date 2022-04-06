Today's Live Video

Hit Travel Channel series Portals to Hell is coming back for Season 3, and the show's stars recently discussed what it was like to film during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how they handle "negative energy." Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Jack Osbourne and Katrine Weidman discussed the upcoming new season of their paranormal investigation series and some of their encounters with the supernatural realm. Interestingly, Osbourne explained that this season was a little easier to film due to mass COVID-19 shutdowns, which meant "a lot of locations became available."

