Today's Live Video

By Matt Lien
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article10:25 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 19:03...

4-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

01:30 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - Trooper Talk. 29:10 - Paul Fisher - Headmaster at Capstone Classical Academy. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550.
4-5-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 132

The Chris Berg Show is LIVE from Miami, Florida, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference!. Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at North Dakota Department of Commerce, discusses the impact that crypto currencies will have on North Dakota. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about.
Beware of Pranks on this April Fools' Day

(Fargo, ND) -- Watch out for those April Fools' Day jokes Friday. People all over will be trying to trick their family, friends and co-workers. Some prank ideas floating around online include changing a person's birthday on Facebook so they're flooded with celebration messages. Also, moving items around the house,...
'Portals to Hell' Stars Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman Talk Resilience to 'Negative Energy' Ahead of Season 3 Premiere (Exclusive)

Hit Travel Channel series Portals to Hell is coming back for Season 3, and the show's stars recently discussed what it was like to film during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how they handle "negative energy." Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Jack Osbourne and Katrine Weidman discussed the upcoming new season of their paranormal investigation series and some of their encounters with the supernatural realm. Interestingly, Osbourne explained that this season was a little easier to film due to mass COVID-19 shutdowns, which meant "a lot of locations became available."
Where To? Black People, Racism & The Metaverse

For years, people of color have been fighting to be heard on Facebook (ahem, Meta)—beyond the ubiquitous hot takes on pop culture and viral video clips. According to groups like Color of Change, the social media site has been punishing users who inform, denounce and call out racism in their corner of Facebook.
Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
