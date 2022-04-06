ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aloha, OR

Search Underway For Missing Snowboarder On Mount Hood

KXL
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A search is underway for a man from Aloha who’s reported missing on Mount...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Climber found dead from 200-foot fall after rescuers search for 2 days on Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Aloha, OR
Aloha, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Hood#Mt Hood Meadows#Snowboarder#Accident#The Air National Guard
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy