Search Underway For Missing Snowboarder On Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.

ACCIDENTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO