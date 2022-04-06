ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Can both parents claim child tax credits? All you need to know explained

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 23 hours ago
CHILD tax credits provide critical financial support to tens of millions of families with children every year.

However, the American Rescue Plan altered the child tax credit for 2021, leading to plenty of questions as the tax filing deadline approaches.

The recent adjustments to the child tax credit have raised some questions on how families can claim it

Below is what parents need to know about the federal child tax credit when filing their taxes.

Originally introduced in 1997, child tax credits are designed to offer financial relief to middle and low-income households with children.

Typically worth up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent, the credit was boosted to a maximum of $3,600 for the 2021 tax year to help families during the pandemic.

In addition, parents who claimed the credit on their 2020 taxes received advance payments up to $300 per child monthly from July to December.

Families who opted out of monthly checks will receive the credit as a lump sum on their 2021 tax returns.

For households that received payments, the remainder of their tax credit will arrive with their refund or it will be used to offset owed taxes.

Anyone who got monthly checks should have received a letter from the IRS detailing the advance payments they received and how they can reconcile that with the total credit they qualify for.

The maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of:

  • $75,000 or less for singles,
  • $112,500 or less for heads of household and
  • $150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.

If you earn more than this, the extra amount above the original $2,000 credit — either $1,000 or $1,600 per child — is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in modified AGI.

Generally speaking, only one parent can claim a dependent on their taxes.

Technically, married couples filing a joint return are both "claiming" the credit, as they share the benefits.

If a married couple files separately, one parent can claim half of the child tax credits and split the benefit.

Divorced, separated, or unwed couples must determine which parent will claim the child as a dependent each year.

As mentioned above, anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2020 taxes automatically received advance payments, unless they opted out.

That means in situations where parents alternate claiming their child as a dependent each year, both parents may receive the child tax credit this year.

However, both parents may not be able to benefit from the credit.

If you claimed your child as a dependent in 2020 and received advance payments in 2021, you may be required to return those advance payments if your co-parent plans to claim the full credit on their tax return.

How to claim

If you've never claimed a child tax credit before, the IRS has a handy tool to see if you qualify.

Couples and individuals who claimed a dependent for 2020 and received advance payments will need to reconcile the amount they received with the full credit amount they're eligible for.

This will result in repaying some of that money or claiming the remaining credit balance.

If you claimed a dependent in 2020 but the child's other parent is claiming them for 2021 and you didn't opt-out of advance payments, you'll need to repay the credit unless you qualify for repayment protection.

And if your child's other parent claimed the credit in 2020 but you normally alternate years, you can get the full tax credit you're entitled to on your tax return even if the other parent received advance payments.

Non-filers in 2019 and 2020 who missed the deadlines to claim the payments will have to file a tax return next year to get the cash.

Already filed your 2021 tax return? Here's how to track your refund and when you can expect to receive it.

And read up on other available tax credits and rebates to see if you can reduce your tax burden further.

