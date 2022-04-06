ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4g5o_0f1FYzaq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7Bvq_0f1FYzaq00

Source: Robert Smith / Getty


Gabrielle Union is no stranger to creating fashion moments on Instagram. The 49-year-old actress and haircare maven gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot with the publication Scary Mommy .

Clad in a $2,495 pink and orange Brandon Maxwell dress and a head full of long box braids, the mother to 3-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade gave an effortless pose for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

“Feast Or Famine. Mama eatin BTS of the @scarymommy cover shoot ,” Union wrote via her Instagram page.

The April cover girl disclosed her highs and lows of parenting as a first-time mother. The publication posted a behind-the-scenes video of Union-Wade flossing her golden skin while playing with her long, waist-length braids.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Scary Mommy (@scarymommy)

“I understand [my mom] more now. I like her more now. I mean, I’ve always loved her, but I love her in a completely different way,” she tells Scary Mommy .

The NY & Company clothing designer is proof that you can have a career, love life, and family, but it comes at a cost. “I support three households outside of my own household, so I just don’t have the luxury of not working and just being as present as I would like to be. So I have to go to therapy in whatever other little extra time I have to deal with my guilt and my anxiety. And I depend heavy, heavy, heavy on our village: my sisters, my niece, my mom, my husband’s mom,” she says.

Despite her hectic schedule, Union found time to create a new baby care line named Proudly . She says the inspiration came from a diaper rash Kaavia experienced at about two months old. After reaching out to her mommy friends, she realized that tons of skin-related issues happened explicitly to families of color.

“We started when Kaav was only a few months old and Proudly is just now coming to fruition. We took our time to build the company, not just the products, but the company in a FUBU style. Our company, our board, our investor deck actually look like our consumers, full of people of color, full of parents of color, because we wanted something different for our own kids. And it really addresses the unique skin care needs of melanated children.”

You can read the rest of the interview here . Kudos to her for creating products specifically for our babies!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Keep It Cute For A Fashionable Date Night

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Okay Hair!: Gabrielle Union Wore At Least 15 Different Hairstyles In New ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Movie

Gabrielle Union-Wade will star in the fresh take on the classic comedy, Cheaper by the Dozen and is leaning into her Blackness. From jumping the broom on her wedding day to making sure her natural hair was wrapped with a silk scarf at night in the Kenya Barris-produced film, the award-winning actress spoke with BET.com to share what her experience was like behind the scenes as an executive producer on the film. Union-Wade also opened up on what it took to bring her character Zoey Baker to life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Wore Twin Altuzarra Dresses

Gabrielle Union's latest red carpet look included a sweet mommy-and-me moment with her toddler Kaavia. The Being Mary Jane actor brought her entire family to the red carpet premiere of her Disney+ remake of Cheaper By The Dozen. While Union, her husband Dwayne Wade, and her daughter Zaya Wade were all dressed to the nines, the star's twinning moment with her three-year-old daughter added a sweet twist to the family moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Brandon Maxwell
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Tamron Hall's Mom Gets Her Flowers For Aging So Gracefully

Mary Newton, the mother of Tamron Hall, just celebrated her 72nd birthday, but people cannot believe that’s her actual age. Hall shocked her followers when she posted a photo of her mother on Instagram on her birthday. “72 years old where !!?!” the talk show host wrote on the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Cosmetics#Getty Gabrielle Union#Orange Brandon Maxwell#Kaavia James Union Wade#Scarymommy#The Ny Company
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Live’

The lovely Supermodel, Heidi Klum made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about partnering up with Snoop Dogg to record “Chai Tea with Heidi” and hunting down Rod Stewart before showing Jimmy some dance moves. She looked amazing as usual wearing a sexy lacey look with thigh-high boots! She always loves to play with fashion and I really liked this outfit on her, she looked comfortable, relaxed and flirty! More pics inside and what she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Beams At Hollywood Beauty Awards In Cut-Out Black Gown After Completing IVF Treatment

Chrissy Teigen looked better than ever at the 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. The model, 36, glowed while hitting the red carpet on Saturday, March 19, in a stunning black cut-out gown to honor her stylist, Alana Van Deraa, and makeup artist, Kristine Sudden. The mother-of-two also took the time ahead of the event to reveal the exciting news that she completed her final round of IVF.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Why Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Is Basically Anna Wintour

When you get a chance to talk to "Cheaper by the Dozen" star Gabrielle Union, you know the conversation is absolutely going to run the gamut. With years in the entertainment industry, this inspiring icon shared so much wisdom about blazing your own trail, building up those who motivate you (even when they might not reciprocate), and how lucky she feels when she hears how her work has meant so much to so many.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy