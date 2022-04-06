ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Around the Region - April 8

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 23 hours ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of a West Virginia chapter of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he breached the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot. Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C.,...

The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
WVNS

Hospice of SWV prepares for 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a press conference Tuesday, April 5, Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced exciting news for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. An event Duncan hopes is a bigger success than last year’s event. “(Of) Course 2020 we were unable […]
WHSV

Rocktown Author Festival coming to Massanutten Regional Library April 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, the Rocktown Author Festival is returning April 9. “The goal was always to introduce children to authors to show them that there are people that are living right around you who do this kind of work and it is something that you can do too,” Denise Munro said.
Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
Governor Creates “Destination Iowa” With Pandemic Relief Money

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Reynolds is using 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money to finance new tourist attractions in Iowa and enhance existing sites. Cities, counties, and other organizations will be able to apply for what the governor is calling “Destination Iowa” grants. According to a news release, the money will support “transformational, shovel-ready attractions” that give visitors a “reason to explore” and Iowa residents a “reason to stay.” The grants will be divided among projects for tourism attractions and outdoor recreation and for developments that are economically significant or transform existing public spaces. State officials will start accepting Destination Iowa grant applications May 9th.
New State Program to Help Deaf Children and Their Parents

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa is poised to adopt a program already operating in 18 states that’s designed to help deaf and hard of hearing children gain language skills, so they’re prepared to enter kindergarten. Joni Boone of Ankeny and her husband found out their daughter, Lena, was profoundly hard of hearing at birth, and the child completely lost her hearing by the time she was six months old. Lena is now five years old and thriving, but her mother says options are limited and creating a mentoring program would be a huge help to others. The measure passed by the House and Senate would set up a mentoring program, so parents like Boone can help the parents of newborns and toddlers who are diagnosed with hearing difficulties. Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill.
