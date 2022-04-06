Around the Region - April 8

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa is poised to adopt a program already operating in 18 states that’s designed to help deaf and hard of hearing children gain language skills, so they’re prepared to enter kindergarten. Joni Boone of Ankeny and her husband found out their daughter, Lena, was profoundly hard of hearing at birth, and the child completely lost her hearing by the time she was six months old. Lena is now five years old and thriving, but her mother says options are limited and creating a mentoring program would be a huge help to others. The measure passed by the House and Senate would set up a mentoring program, so parents like Boone can help the parents of newborns and toddlers who are diagnosed with hearing difficulties. Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO