Arkansas Football named one of College Football’s “Most Exciting Teams” ahead of 2022 season

By Taylor Jones
 23 hours ago

We now take a break from the myriad of mock drafts to bring you something that most Arkansas fans already know… Arkansas Razorbacks football is fun again.

Although Razorback fans saw that firsthand after witnessing the first nine-plus win season since 2011, it is always exciting to see that the national media also sees the buzz surrounding Arkansas football.

Brad Crawford of 247sports recently put out a piece titled “College football’s most boring, entertaining teams ahead of 2022 season” , and Arkansas has made the list as the No. 3 most exciting team for the upcoming season.

Arkansas joins fellow SEC squads Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ohio State and Arizona State on the list. What will make Arkansas football so entertaining in 2022? Crawford explains:

The Razorbacks play an exciting brand of football under Sam Pittman and led the SEC in rushing last season. KJ Jefferson came into his own during his first full season as the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback with 2,676 yards and 21 scores through the air. Nine-win Arkansas was extremely entertaining since a quarter of its games were decided by a touchdown or less, including a 52-51 nail-biting loss to Ole Miss in October and a narrow setback at Alabama later.

Arkansas’ prolific quarterback in KJ Jefferson returns, as well as rushing weapons Raheim Sanders , Dominque Johnson , and AJ Greene . Jefferson will be without his No. 1 target treylon burks , but will have a solid replacement in Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood , as well as converted wide receiver Malik Hornsby . The Razorbacks have also succeeded in landing talent from the Transfer Portal. Joining Haselwood are
Drew Sanders from Alabama, Latavious Brini from Georgia, Jordan Dominek from Georgia Tech, and Landon Jackson from LSU.

Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

