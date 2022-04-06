ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County approves Senior services funding agreement

By Knss Staff
 23 hours ago

The Sedgwick County Commission voted to approve agreements that will fund Senior Center services around the county.

The senior centers provide a variety of services, education, and social activities for adults 55 and older.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the measure, with Chairman David Dennis providing the lone no vote. He explained his 3rd district is the largest in the county but receives the least amount of funding, with $5 thousand earmarked for the Cheney Senior Club and another $5 thousand for the Bentley Senior Club. In the 5th district, the Derby Senior Center alone will receive $115 thousand.

The contract's total cost is $577,500. Commissioner Jim Howell pressed the county to put a funding resolution on the ballot in November, saying the county needs to do more.

KSN News

Sedgwick County enacting burn ban in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks. New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Sedgwick County to end mass COVID vaccine clinic, testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will end the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main and the East Harry testing site in late April. On Wednesday, Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman informed the commissioners of the decision. Kaufman said vaccines would continue at mobile sites, and the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County to end some COVID resources this spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County is scaling back its COVID-19 resources this spring as cases continue to drop dramatically. As of Sunday, the 14-day rolling average of positive tests was down to 1.24%. That's the lowest it's been since late May of 2020 and down from a peak of 23% on January 22 of this year, according to the county's COVID dashboard. The number of COVID hospitalizations was also down to 21 total patients, four of them in intensive care.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Telegraph

County approves Center Grove Road bridge funds

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board has approved $360,000 toward the cost of reconstructing the bridge over the Nickle Plate Trail at Center Grove Road. The action was one of a number of transportation/road-related projects acted on by the board at its Wednesday meeting.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Community Policy