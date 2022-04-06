Sedgwick County approves Senior services funding agreement

The Sedgwick County Commission voted to approve agreements that will fund Senior Center services around the county.

The senior centers provide a variety of services, education, and social activities for adults 55 and older.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the measure, with Chairman David Dennis providing the lone no vote. He explained his 3rd district is the largest in the county but receives the least amount of funding, with $5 thousand earmarked for the Cheney Senior Club and another $5 thousand for the Bentley Senior Club. In the 5th district, the Derby Senior Center alone will receive $115 thousand.

The contract's total cost is $577,500. Commissioner Jim Howell pressed the county to put a funding resolution on the ballot in November, saying the county needs to do more.