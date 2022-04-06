ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ukrainian zoo ‘will put down thousands of animals’ after Russian shelling

By Alex Winter, The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 23 hours ago

A Ukrainian zoo will put down thousands of its animals after volunteers were forced to flee Russian shelling.

The Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv says its largest animals – including bears and lions – are set to be destroyed as there’s no way of getting them to safety.

Oleksandr Feldman, the founder of the park and a local MP, said the creatures may escape as their enclosures have been damaged.

“There is no more Ecopark,” he said.

After yesterday’s shelling, I can say that the park has been almost completely destroyed.”

“Animal cages have been destroyed, all the infrastructure has been destroyed, but tigers and lions have miraculously survived.”

“Their cages have been badly damaged, and they can go outside at any moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9u4A_0f1FVvWn00
An ostrich which was killed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces lies on the ground at a heavily damaged private zoo on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The bear enclosure is particularly badly damaged, and he has just hours to decide if the creatures can be saved.

However, with time running out, all adult animals are “likely to be put down” as there’s no hope of re-homing them, he said.

In total, there are more than 6,000 animals at the attraction.

Meanwhile, heartbreaking photos from the Yasnogorodka Ostrich Farm and Family Ecopark, in a village on the outskirts of Kyiv, show animals that have starved to death.

Others have been eaten alive by desperate stray dogs, while several appear to have been shot at by Russian troops taking target practice.

The surviving creatures show signs of severe malnutrition and stress.

Chilling images show ponies that collapsed as they were loaded onto trucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxbzQ_0f1FVvWn00
Volunteers blindfold a pony to reduce its stress levels before taking it to a truck while attempting to evacuate the surviving animals.

One volunteer, Vitaly Mukhanov, took to Facebook to tell of his horror after stumbling across the site while delivering supplies to Ukrainian soldiers.

“You can see from the images that the animals were in a very bad way,” he said.

His photographs show significant damage to the zoo itself, likely caused by shelling.

Animals including camels and ostriches have been left to starve in the horror.

Vitaly later told ABC News: “You could tell that many of the animals starved to death.”

Animals used for target practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C2YV_0f1FVvWn00
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal which was killed during fighting at a heavily damaged private zoo.

“The town nearby was liberated from the Russians two days ago, so the owner is now returning to the zoo and they hope to evacuate the animals in the next couple of days.”

However, the attempt to rescue the creatures may now be abandoned.

Akim Akimenko, the owner of Yasnohorodka Eco Park, told local news outlet MyKiev: “Our [zoo] is almost destroyed and the situation in Yasnohorodka is very difficult.”

“There is sustained fighting. Therefore, we have great difficulties in feeding and keeping the animals.”

“We are trying to evacuate animals and ask anyone who cares about animals to help us organize an evacuation corridor.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Volunteers#Malnutrition#The Zoo#Ukrainian#Russian#The Feldman Ecopark#Family Ecopark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death in Ukrainian shelter taken by Russian troops

More than 300 dogs reportedly died at a single animal shelter in Ukraine’s Borodyanka after remaining locked in their cages since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.Charity organisation UAnimals said 485 dogs had been locked in their cages until 1 April because volunteers could not return to the shelter due to the ongoing fighting.When the volunteers finally managed to return to the shelter on 1 April, they found just 150 of the 485 dogs alive, while the remaining had died, reported CBS News.Oleksandra Matviichuk, lawyer and head of Ukraine nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, tweeted a video in...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Russian troops tortured and executed a village mayor and her family, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials and local residents have said the mayor of a small town, along with her husband and son, were executed by invading Russian forces that had until recently occupied the area. Mayor Olga Sukhenko and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with several houses that the Russian forces then took over in the town of Motyzhyn, they said.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine rejects Russian offer of passage out of Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms Monday and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out. Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.Fighting for Mariupol has continued to be intense, even as the Russian offensive in other areas has floundered to the point where...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy