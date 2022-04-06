ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to name Lizárraga, Uyeda to U.S. SEC posts -WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jaime Lizárraga and Mark Uyeda to serve on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Lizárraga is a staffer for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Mark Uyeda is an SEC staffer temporarily serving on the Senate Banking Committee, according to the WSJ. (Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; editing by Kanishka Singh)

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Honest Joe Biden

Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast | Follow Ryan on Twitter. SHANGHAI IS IN COVID LOCKDOWN: China’s financial capital and by some accounts world’s most populous city is now home to 27 million people locked down, either in their homes, or within the city limits. Fourth vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Wall Street Journal#House#Wsj
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s budget has Manchin written all over it

There’s a lot going on in Washington this week: The White House will release its new budget today. CHUCK SCHUMER and MITT ROMNEY have been negotiating a potential Covid funding deal, and we’re told it could soon materialize. The Jan. 6 committee is set to begin contempt proceedings against DAN SCAVINO and PETER NAVARRO. And the fallout from the GINNI THOMAS texts will be a hot topic for reporters chasing elected officials on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy