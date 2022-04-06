Biden to name Lizárraga, Uyeda to U.S. SEC posts -WSJ

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jaime Lizárraga and Mark Uyeda to serve on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Lizárraga is a staffer for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Mark Uyeda is an SEC staffer temporarily serving on the Senate Banking Committee, according to the WSJ. (Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; editing by Kanishka Singh)