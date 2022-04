It's hard to believe we're already thinking about plans for the summer already, right? Parents are already placing deposits to hold spots for summer camps, family vacations may be in the works, and what about a budget friendly entertaining way to keep the kiddos occupied during the summer - I'm taking the Kids Bowl Free program. Over the years over 1,000 locations have hosted the program for more than 35,000,000 bowlers.

HUDSON, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO