Green Bay, WI

Trial Ordered for Teen Accused in Green Bay Murder

By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old charged with murder for a shooting at a pharmacy was ordered Wednesday to stand trial. Jeremiah Robinson allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb....

