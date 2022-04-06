ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be My Neighbor Day

Join us for Be My Neighbor Day Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the WITF Public Media Center to celebrate being a caring neighbor!. This FREE, fun family event, supported by PNC Grow Up Great®,...

ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

