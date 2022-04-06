GEOFFREY D. FRANKLIN

Willie Nelson's older sister Bobbie Nelson died peacefully Thursday morning in her Austin home surrounded by family. She was 91. Bobbie was a celebrate pianist, singer, and author who performed alongside her younger brother, music icon Willie Nelson, for more than 50 years as his band pianist. Over the years, beginning as an original member of Willie Nelson and the Family Band, Bobbie's piano prowess became a huge part of Willie's signature sound. The two shared a famously strong bond.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO