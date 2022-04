HAPPY St. Patrick's Day to all the Irish and Irish wannabes!. A sea of green everything will be just about everywhere on Thursday. There also might be a few leprechauns out and about, maybe celebrating or searching for a pot of gold. If you plan to indulge in spirits, please be careful and drink responsibly and have a designated driver or plan to take a cab as you celebrate.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO