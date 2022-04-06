Spring road breakup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs road was closed on Tuesday following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist. The crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Marksheffel Road and Tamlin Road. At least one vehicle and one motorcycle were involved. According to police, the initial investigation showed the motorcyclist was turning off Tamlin Road making a “wide northbound turn” and collided with a truck that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel. Investigators don’t believe speed or impairment were factors in this crash.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO