Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting

By Freeman Stoddard
live5news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gunman has died after a shooting at Frankische USA LP Manufacturing plant. Deputies responded to an active shooter armed with an AR-style rifle at the plant on AM Ellison Road around 10:34 p.m. Tuesday night. Two victims were transported...

Crime & Safety
