Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person who allegedly shot at Fort Worth firefighters. The Fort Worth Fire Department said shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect in a white sedan fired shots at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at505 West Felix. At the time, 30 fire personnel were at the tower for training operations. Five shots were fired at the eight-story building from the vehicle and hit the exterior. No one was injured. Someone in the vehicle then fired three additional rounds into Fire Station 17, which is less than ¾ miles away. Those rounds struck the building but no one was injured. Fort Worth police officers quickly apprehended the suspect nearby and took them into custody. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and neither has a possible motive. “While there is no known threat to fire service personnel, the Fire Department is taking this situation seriously and using precautionary measures at all fire stations,” the department said in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful that no one was injured in this drive-by shooting today. The safety of our firefighters is a priority and this senseless act of random violence will be handled with the utmost attention and diligence.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO