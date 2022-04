We all have signals that tell us when spring is finally here. Just because the date flipped to March 20 on Sunday doesn’t mean it’s springtime. We need evidence the season has arrived in all her glory. We need to see a run of consecutive sunny and warm days. We need to see robins back in our yards, chirping away and looking for food. We need to see hyacinths, crocuses and daffodils budding and blooming. We need to hear the buzz and ballyhoo of leaf blowers and chainsaws as weekend landscapers begin their post-winter cleanup.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 17 DAYS AGO