The New York Jets have the Nos. 4 and 10 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and they reportedly met with multiple potential targets on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the AFC East team met with Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who could both go in the top 10 of the draft. That the Jets met with wide receivers is notable considering Schefter pointed out they attempted to trade for Tyreek Hill before the Kansas City Chiefs sent him to the Miami Dolphins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO