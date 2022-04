Passing fad Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The dream is to grab a franchise quarterback in the NFL draft. What if there isn't one? Teams still reach and try to select someone they think will lead them to championships. What QBs were the first selected in each NFL draft of the Super Bowl era? Let's take a look...1967: Steve Spurrier Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports The Heisman Trophy winner from Florida, Steve Spurrier, went third overall to the San Francisco 49ers.1968: Greg Landry USAT Now this one would be a shocker in a game of NFL trivia. How about the Detroit Lions selecting Greg Landry...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO