Mobile, AL

Airport Authority shows off plan, votes for name change to Mobile International Airport

By Watch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday the Mobile Airport Authority Board voted to change the name of...

Mobile County to decide on $30 million investment for new airport

Mobile County Commissioners will decide whether to dedicate up to $30 million to a new international airport project in downtown Mobile during its March 28 meeting. The vote occurs ahead of a Mobile Airport Authority meeting on April 6, in which authority members are set to rename the airport, according to Airport Authority President Chris Curry.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Housing Authority announces Gulf Village Homes Infrastructure Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority has announced the Gulf Village Homes Infrastructure Project. Through partnership with the Mobile County Commission, Gulf Village will receive vital repairs to enhance safety and living conditions. The $1.8 million two-phase project will include:. 20 new stop and street signs. Speed...
WPMI

Golf Carts allowed in areas with lowered speed limits in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — In some Baldwin County communities, golf carts are becoming more and more popular. As a result, more restrictions are being placed on the vehicles. Fairhope, Daphne and Orange Beach have cracked down on teen drivers, and on carts unfit to be on the road. But in Foley, there’s a different approach.
WPMI

Baldwin County Wi-Fi hotspot lending program kicks off at libraries

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Wi-Fi hotspots are available for check out at many of the libraries across Baldwin County, courtesy of grants awarded to the Baldwin County Library Cooperative. Hotspots are portable devices that allow users to connect to the Internet using a computer, smartphone, tablet or other wireless-capable device. Their small size allows them to be taken anywhere and will enable library patrons to access the Internet wherever they are to do homework, look for and apply to jobs, or connect with loved ones. Like everything else from our libraries, the Wi-Fi hotspots ar available free of charge to library patrons.
WPMI

Orange Beach names city school system board of education members

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Orange Beach has named its first ever Orange Beach City Schools board of education. Nelson Bauer, Randy McKinney, Shannon Robinson, Tracie Stark, and Robert Stuart were approved by the city council last night to lead the newly independent school system after the city council voted to break away from Baldwin County Public School System last month.
