Airport Authority shows off plan, votes for name change to Mobile International Airport

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Wi-Fi hotspots are available for check out at many of the libraries across Baldwin County, courtesy of grants awarded to the Baldwin County Library Cooperative. Hotspots are portable devices that allow users to connect to the Internet using a computer, smartphone, tablet or other wireless-capable device. Their small size allows them to be taken anywhere and will enable library patrons to access the Internet wherever they are to do homework, look for and apply to jobs, or connect with loved ones. Like everything else from our libraries, the Wi-Fi hotspots ar available free of charge to library patrons.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO