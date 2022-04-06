ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Indiana man found dead, woman alive after going missing during trip to Arizona

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, NV — A sheriff’s official says an Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 11

Nooneaskedaz
22h ago

oh no!! That's so sad to hear. Have been following this story. If your going to travel and be in your later years, Checking everyday with someone on your whereabouts.

Reply(4)
14
Related
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Peak, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Barker
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopter#Rescue Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy