Indiana man found dead, woman alive after going missing during trip to Arizona
RENO, NV — A sheriff’s official says an Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern...www.abc15.com
RENO, NV — A sheriff’s official says an Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern...www.abc15.com
oh no!! That's so sad to hear. Have been following this story. If your going to travel and be in your later years, Checking everyday with someone on your whereabouts.
Comments / 11